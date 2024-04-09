Relive MOTÖRHEAD's 1981 Tour With Super7's "Motörhead Ultimates! Wave 2"

Super7 has launched the pre-order for their Motörhead Ultimates! Wave 2.

Description:

Lemmy’s signature mutton chops, gravelly voice, and unique way of playing the bass guitar helped solidify Motörhead as one of heavy metal’s pioneering acts! This latest 7” scale, highly-articulated Motörhead Ultimates! Lemmy figure is inspired by the legendary rocker’s look on the band’s epic 1981 European Tour. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including a black and white bass guitar with removable strap, whiskey bottle, and microphone stand. If you like to gamble, now is your chance - order your 1981 Tour Motörhead Ultimates! Lemmy today!

Estimated shipping: November 2024. Pre-Orders close Sunday, May 12 at 11:59 PM. Pre-order here.