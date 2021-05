AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"On May 27, 2017 the world lost a southern rock legend. We'd like to take a moment to honor Gregg Allman this week in music history by showcasing one of our favorite interviews to ever air on AXS TV. Gregg Allman takes Dan Rather on a tour around his home to discuss The South, the power of music, and what he loves to do."