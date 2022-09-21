Reminder: BraveWords To Interview W.A.S.P. Legend Chris Holmes At Toronto Mean Man Event Tonight!

September 21, 2022, 14 minutes ago

news chris holmes w.a.s.p. hard rock

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is gearing up for a mini-tour of Canada starting September 13. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords Founder/CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson will be interviewing the guitar legend at Toronto event tonight (September 21st)  The Rockpile – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September
21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON



