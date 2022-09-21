Reminder: BraveWords To Interview W.A.S.P. Legend Chris Holmes At Toronto Mean Man Event Tonight!

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is gearing up for a mini-tour of Canada starting September 13. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords Founder/CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson will be interviewing the guitar legend at Toronto event tonight (September 21st) The Rockpile – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON