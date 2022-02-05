Reminder! CARMINE APPICE To Guest On Streaming For Vengeance Today!

BraveWords caught up with legendary drummer Carmine Appice recently for this weekend’s episode of Streaming For Vengeance, where he talks about a vast array of subjects including his new project with Fernando Perdomo (see "Flower Child" video below) and the Guitar Zeus 25th anniversary box set that’s out now. We also take a long walk throughout his storied history with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, King Kobra, Blue Murder, Pink Floyd and more!





As drummer for Vanilla Fudge, Carmine Appice set the grooves for the groundbreaking band's 1967 psychedelic debut. Post-Fudge, Bogert and Appice formed Cactus (seen as an influence on King's X and Van Halen). Post-Cactus, the rhythm section found Grammy-winning Guitar Hero Jeff Beck to form the first supergroup: Beck, Bogert & Appice (BBA). One of the premier showmen in rock, Appice became known worldwide for his astonishing live performances, in addition to becoming a highly sought-after session drummer, recording with countless artists throughout his career.

In '76, he joined the Rod Stewart Band, touring, recording and writing two of Stewart's biggest hits, "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Young Turks". He would go on to form King Kobra, tour with Ozzy Osbourne and Blue Murder with John Sykes (Whitesnake) and Tony Franklin (The Firm).

Guitar Zeus 25th Anniversary Box Set is a massive collection of 4 LPs, 3 CDs and a full-color booklet with never-before-seen photos and interviews conducted by Martin Popoff. 35 tracks in all featuring Slash, Brian May, Ted Nugent, Yngwie Malmsteem, Neal Schon, Richie Sambora, Zakk Wylde and many, many more. With never-released tracks featuring Tommy Thayer of KISS and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater). This is the ultimate collection for any guitar enthusiast; there is nowhere else you can find this many guitar greats on one release!





The set is now available to order here, or here.



