RENDEZVOUS POINT Share New Single "Utopia"; Lyric Video Streaming

Marking the third track from their new album, Dream Chaser, Norwegian progressive metal masters, Rendezvous Point, share a new single, "Utopia". Along with a lyric video, "Utopia" follows previous singles "Don't Look Up" and "Oslo Syndrome."

Following in the footsteps of their sophomore album, Universal Chaos, Rendezvous Point's third full-length album, Dream Chaser, is out June 21 via Long Branch Records. The 5-piece around Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, keyboardist Nicolay Tangen Svennæs, singer Geirmund Hansen, guitarist Petter Hallaråker and bass player Gunn-Hilde Erstad continues to push boundaries with more concise songwriting and a wider focus on groove, riffs, melodies, and hooks.

Singer Geirmund Hansen comments on "Utopia": "As a child, you often search for ideals and someone to look up to. Very often, you can find those ideals in close family relations, and they become your guide. Later in life, there’s a breaking point where you must find your own path and that sometimes can lead to a lacking feeling of belonging and you end up in the middle of two different spheres, Dystopia."

Watch the lyric video for "Utopia" below.

Dream Chaser tracklisting:

"Don’t Look Up"

"Oslo Syndrome"

"Utopia"

"Fireflies"

"Presence"

"Wildflower"

"The Tormented"

"Still Water"

"Utopia" lyric video:

"Oslo Syndrome" video:

"Don't Look Up" video:

Rendezvous Point is:

Geirmund Hansen - Vocals

Baard Kolstad - Drums

Nicolay Tangen Svennæs - Keyboards

Petter Hallaråker - Guitar

Gunn-Hilde Erstad - Bass

(Photo - Jonathan Vivaas Kise)