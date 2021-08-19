Renowned Music Photographer JEREMY SAFFER To Host Intensive Workshop With Leica Akademie

Renowned music photographer Jeremy Saffer will lead a two-day, hands-on music photography workshop at the Leica Store and Gallery in Boston, MA on September 25th and 26th in collaboration with the Leica Akademie USA.

All Access: A Music Photography Intensive is an exclusive invitation to go behind the scenes of the photography and music business to learn from Saffer’s creative process. The class will focus on every aspect of being a photographer in the music industry, including lighting, posing, the business of music photography, how to make a living in photography, selling your work, marking, branding and more. Going beyond a traditional lecture, each participant will have the chance to put theory into practice, creating images, during a real-word photo-session with a band and guest artists on-location.

“I am super excited to offer this workshop intensive in partnership with the Leica Akademie USA,” says Saffer. “With this workshop, my students will experience firsthand the business of music photography to apply theory to practice. Leica has always been the best of the upper echelon in all things photography and this workshop represents an absolutely incredible opportunity for anyone who learns best by doing.”

Owning a Leica is not a requirement to join. A selection of the latest Leica cameras will be available for use during the workshop.

This workshop marks Saffer’s only photography workshop of 2021 and is limited to 12 students. Registration is available at this location.

Leica Gallery Boston will host a free opening reception and Artist Talk for Saffer’s exhibition “Iconography of Rock” on September 24th. RSVP required here. The exhibition will be on view September 16th to 30th. Leica Gallery Boston is located at 74 Arlington Street.