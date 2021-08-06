REO SPEEDWAGON Cancel This Weekend's Shows - "Members Of The Touring Family Tested Positive"

REO Speedwagon have announced that they have canceled appearances this weekend - August 7 at The Festival at Sandpoint in Sandpoint, Idaho, and August 9 at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

A message from the band states: "Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families, and our awesome fans, we will regrettably be canceling our upcoming show in Sturgis, SD. Once everyone affected observes the recommended quarantine and tests negative, we’ll be back on the road again! Stay safe & get vaccinated everyone!"

