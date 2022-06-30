REO SPEEDWAGON's KEVIN CRONIN Discusses Summer Tour With STYX And LOVERBOY - "It's Gonna Be A Lovefest Backstage"; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, REO Speedwagon singer, Kevin Cronin, kicks back and talks about music, his new tour and album, and much more with Katie Daryl on At Home And Social.

Upcoming dates on the Live & UnZoomed Tour are listed below.

July

8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.

23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September (New Dates):

3 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

4 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

6 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp

10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake

13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours

16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion