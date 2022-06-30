REO SPEEDWAGON's KEVIN CRONIN Discusses Summer Tour With STYX And LOVERBOY - "It's Gonna Be A Lovefest Backstage"; Video
June 30, 2022, an hour ago
In the new video below from AXS TV, REO Speedwagon singer, Kevin Cronin, kicks back and talks about music, his new tour and album, and much more with Katie Daryl on At Home And Social.
Upcoming dates on the Live & UnZoomed Tour are listed below.
July
8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.
15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.
23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September (New Dates):
3 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
4 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
6 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp
10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake
13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours
16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion