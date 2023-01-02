REO SPEEDWAGON Singer KEVIN CRONIN Names His Five Favourite Albums; Video
In the video below from AXS TV, REO Speedwagon frontman, Kevin Cronin, reveals which five albums he would want to take with him if he were stuck on a deserted island.
Just before Christmas, REO Speedwagon released a new lyric video for "Children Go Where I Send Thee", from the album Not So Silent Night... Christmas With REO Speedwagon, released in 2009. The clip, as well as a video message from drummer Bryan Hitt, can be found below.
"This year, Santa traded his sleigh for a Speedwagon! Celebrate the holidays with REO Speedwagon’s new visualizer/lyric video."