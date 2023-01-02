REO SPEEDWAGON Singer KEVIN CRONIN Names His Five Favourite Albums; Video

January 2, 2023, an hour ago

news classic rock kevin cronin reo speedwagon

In the video below from AXS TV, REO Speedwagon frontman, Kevin Cronin, reveals which five albums he would want to take with him if he were stuck on a deserted island.

Just before Christmas, REO Speedwagon released a new lyric video for "Children Go Where I Send Thee", from the album Not So Silent Night... Christmas With REO Speedwagon, released in 2009. The clip, as well as a video message from drummer Bryan Hitt, can be found below.

"This year, Santa traded his sleigh for a Speedwagon! Celebrate the holidays with REO Speedwagon’s new visualizer/lyric video."



