REPENTANCE Release “Down In The Water” Video; The Process Of Human Demise Album Out Now

Chicago, Illinois-based metallers Repentance have released their sophomore album, The Process Of Human Demise, today via Noble Demon. Listeners can expect an album that combines aggressive riffs, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics, creating a captivating musical journey through the depths of human emotions and the struggles of existence. Produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound (with mix/master by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions), the record's pristine production quality perfectly captures the band's raw energy and intensity.

The Process Of Human Demise features 12 brand new tracks showcasing Repentance at their strongest yet - With guest contributions from the likes of Trivium's Corey Beaulieu and fear factory's Milo Silvestro, the band's latest offering has become a relentless and intense maelstrom that will sweep you along and an album not to be missed in 2023. Order the album here.

To celebrate the day in a fitting manner, Repentance have released a brand new version of their latest music video for the track "Down In The Water".

Founder and guitarist Shaun Glass on "Down In The Water": "Definitely one of my personal fave songs off the new album! This song oddly enough was one of the first tracks demoed in the early stages and had been changed a few times til we finally got it to where it is now. It has such powerful driving feel & hooks the listener instantly."

Tracklist:

"Buried By Fear"

"Withered & Decayed"

"Reborn"

"The Process of Human Demise"

"Empire"

"Down In the Water"

"A Future Untold"

"All the Misery"

"Light It Up"

"No Innocence"

"A Grave For the False Ones"

"Venom Inside"

"Buried By Fear" lyric video:

"Withered And Decayed":

The Process Of Human Demise is now available for pre-order at this location.

Repentance are:

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums

(Photo - Alex Zarek)