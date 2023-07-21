REPENTANCE Release Single, Lyric Video “Buried By Fear”

Chicago, Illinois based metal outfit Repentance has delivered another intense taste of their highly-anticipated sophomore full-length record, entitled The Process Of Human Demise, which will be out on September 1 via powerhouse label Noble Demon. Following the release of the first single "Withered & Decayed" (feat. Milo Silvestro of Fear Factory), Repentance follows up today with a lyric video for the album's opening track "Buried By Fear".

Guitarist Shaun Glass comments: "When we first started up the early jams of this song I knew it was something special & 100% was going to be an absolute bruiser of a song. Fast forward to June at the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest we debuted the song live for everyone and it was quite the response and for us as well! I can 100% say this track will punch you in the throat but in a good way!"

Vocalist Adam Gilley adds: "‘Buried By Fear’ is a smash to the face right from the start. It has the thrash and the groove to keep you moving. The song is about the fear of the unknown, the fear of death. Not knowing what is to be offered on the other side."

Tracklist:

"Buried By Fear"

"Withered & Decayed"

"Reborn"

"The Process of Human Demise"

"Empire"

"Down In the Water"

"A Future Untold"

"All the Misery"

"Light It Up"

"No Innocence"

"A Grave For the False Ones"

"Venom Inside"

"Buried By Fear" lyric video:

"Withered And Decayed":

The Process Of Human Demise is now available for pre-order at this location.

Repentance are:

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums

(Photo - Alex Zarek)