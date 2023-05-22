REPENTANCE Unleash New Single "Withered & Decayed" Featuring FEAR FACTORY Vocalist MILO SILVESTRO; New Album To Be Released In August

Chicago, Illinois based metal outfit Repentance has announced the release of the band’s highly anticipated sophomore full-length record, The Process Of Human Demise, which will see the light of day on August 4th via Noble Demon.

Today, the band offers the first taste of the album with the single "Withered & Decayed", a relentless maelstrom of 3:42 min. that sweeps you along. The track is accompanied by none other than Milo Silvestro of the legendary Fear Factory and marks an impressive introduction to the upcoming record. The song is released alongside a brand new music video, which you can watch below.

Guitarist Shaun Glass on "Withered & Decayed":

"When we started working on the album, we knew we wanted to have another guest. We were looking for someone that we thought would compliment our style. Around that time, Fear Factory was close to announcing Milo Silvestro as their new singer. I mentioned the idea to Dino (Cazares) who’s a close personal friend and he brought up the idea of seeing if Milo would be interested. We sent over the track. When he laid down his tracks in his studio, we knew we had what we were looking for. His style fit really well with Adam (Gilley), our singer, and him trading verses and singing together on the choruses. We hope our friends and fans enjoy the rollercoaster ride it delivers."

Milo Silvestro on the collaboration: "I had a blast recording vocals on this banger, it's heavy, it's fresh, it's got the hook and it's always a real pleasure to work with these gentlemen. Horns up!"

Tracklist:

"Buried By Fear"

"Withered & Decayed"

"Reborn"

"The Process of Human Demise"

"Empire"

"Down In the Water"

"A Future Untold"

"All the Misery"

"Light It Up"

"No Innocence"

"A Grave For the False Ones"

"Venom Inside"

The Process Of Human Demise is now available for pre-order at this location.

Repentance are:

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums

Photo by Alex Zarek