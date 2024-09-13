Report: AC/DC Barely Misses Out On Scoring Another #1 With One Of Their Biggest Singles

AC/DC’s heyday came long before streaming platforms took over the music industry, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. While many of their more contemporary counterparts in the hard rock world have found great success on some of Billboard’s streaming-only charts, the Australian favorites have only secured a few smashes. Just those tunes from their back catalog that have stood the test of time have managed to reach some of those lists, and this time around, one of them almost conquered a tally for the first time.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” rises once again on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. This week, the tune pushes one slot higher, settling at #2 on the list of the most-streamed cuts in the country that have been classified as hard rock in terms of style.

AC/DC barely misses out on scoring another #1 hit on the ranking this frame. Only one track keeps the superstar from ruling - and it’s one that is usually in charge of the tally. “Everlong” by Foo Fighters is running the show once again, as it keeps first place for its seventy-ninth nonconsecutive period.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” is not new to the runner-up rung on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The track reached #2 for the first time only recently, though. In July of this year, the track rose to its all-time high, and so far, it hasn’t been able to push past that number.

Two new Angus Young Pop! figures are available for pre-order at the official AC/DC store. Expected ship date for both figures is October 11, 2024.

Pop! Moment Angus Young Dancing On Stage:

Amp up your Music collection with Pop! Angus Young of AC/DC as he dances across the stage! This iconic performer is sure to put on a memorable show when you add him to your Pop! Rocks lineup as this Pop! Moment Angus Young. Vinyl collectible is approximately 6.4-inches tall.

Pre-order here.

Pop! Angus Young In Green Outfit:

Turn up the volume in your music collection with Pop! Angus Young, legendary lead guitarist of hard rock band AC/DC. Make this performer the headliner when you welcome him to the stage in your Pop! Rocks collection! Vinyl figure is 4.05-inches tall.

Pre-order here.