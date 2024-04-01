Report: Danny Wimmer Presents Acquires Rocklahoma And Born & Raised Festivals

Pollstar is exclusively reporting that Danny Wimmer Presents has expanded its music festival portfolio by acquiring Rocklahoma and Born & Raised, two landmark events held at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Today’s announcement from the independent live event producer notes that DWP will continue to work with Pryor Creek Music Festivals, “with many key stakeholders remaining involved in both events in 2024 and beyond.”

The festivals feature multiple stages, camping for 20,000+ people, and secondary fan experiences.

Rocklahoma, which is billed as “America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party,” is scheduled August 30 through September 1 and the lineup will be announced in early April. The 2023 edition was topped by Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle and Corey Taylor.

Born & Raised is set to return September 13-15. The 2024 edition is yet to be revealed. Last year’s fest featured performances from Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Gary Allan, Ryan Bingham and many more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rocklahoma and Born & Raised into the DWP family,” Danny Hayes, CEO of DWP, said in a statement. “These festivals have established themselves as premier music festival destinations, and we are committed to elevating their experiences even further. Acquiring them cements DWP as the premiere producer of festivals in the United States. Having Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and now Rocklahoma reinforces DWP as the definitive leader in rock. Additionally, as DWP continues to grow and expand, Born & Raised fits great into our portfolio by complimenting both Bourbon & Beyond and GoldenSky music festivals.”

