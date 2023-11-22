Report: GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Accused Of 1989 Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

Rolling Stone is reporting that a former model has accused Axl Rose of sexually assaulting her in New York more than 30 years ago, according to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone.

Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model and Pet of the Year in 1983, claimed in the suit that she met the Guns N’ Roses frontman at a nightclub in New York in 1989 at around age 26. The night they met, Kennedy alleged, he violently sexually assaulted her in his hotel room.

Kennedy claimed in the suit that a friend invited Kennedy to a nightclub to try to meet the band. Kennedy spoke with Rose at the club, and he eventually invited her to come back to his hotel for a party, she alleged.

Kennedy’s friend wasn’t invited because Rose allegedly said she was “not hot enough,” per the suit, and Kennedy apologized to the friend and went back to Rose’s hotel with him alongside another model and future MTV host Riki Rachtman. (Rachtman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.)

At Rose’s hotel room, according to the suit, Rose plied the guests with cocaine, champagne, and other alcohol. After Kennedy went to the bathroom, Rose was allegedly waiting outside the door, and when she exited, Rose “pushed Kennedy against the wall and kissed her.”

Read the full report at RollingStone.com.