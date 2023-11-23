Report: GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose is denying accusations made in a lawsuit filed by former model Sheila Kennedy, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the singer back in 1989, begins a report from KSHE 95.

“Simply put, this incident never happened,” read a statement issued by Rose’s attorney Alan Gutman. “Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires,” he adds, referring to the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers. The deadline to file cases is Friday, November 24.

“Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today,” the statement continues. “Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor.”

Further details can be found at KSHE 95.

Yesterday, November 22, Rolling Stone reported that a former model has accused Axl Rose of sexually assaulting her in New York more than 30 years ago, according to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone.

Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model and Pet of the Year in 1983, claimed in the suit that she met the Guns N’ Roses frontman at a nightclub in New York in 1989 at around age 26. The night they met, Kennedy alleged, he violently sexually assaulted her in his hotel room.

Kennedy claimed in the suit that a friend invited Kennedy to a nightclub to try to meet the band. Kennedy spoke with Rose at the club, and he eventually invited her to come back to his hotel for a party, she alleged.

Kennedy’s friend wasn’t invited because Rose allegedly said she was “not hot enough,” per the suit, and Kennedy apologized to the friend and went back to Rose’s hotel with him alongside another model and future MTV host Riki Rachtman. (Rachtman did not immediately reply to a request for comment).

At Rose’s hotel room, according to the suit, Rose plied the guests with cocaine, champagne, and other alcohol. After Kennedy went to the bathroom, Rose was allegedly waiting outside the door, and when she exited, Rose “pushed Kennedy against the wall and kissed her.”

Read the full report at RollingStone.com.