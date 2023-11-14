Report: GUNS N' ROSES Face Copyright Infringement Suit, Manager Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Rolling Stone is reporting that Guns N’ Roses and its management team are facing a new lawsuit filed by photographer Katarina Benzova, filled with allegations of copyright infringement and workplace sexual harassment.

Benzova’s suit argues that GnR and its management company, Team Brazil, “falsely claim[ed] ownership” over a number of her photographs, leading to “widespread” infringement and unauthorized uses in print and digital media, ad campaigns, and other outlets.

Benzova also claims that GnR’s manager, Fernando Lebeis, made “numerous unwelcome sexual advances” toward her. The suit alleges he committed “consistent pervasive sexual harassment” in a “workplace environment that was completely devoid of any sexual harassment policy, sexual harassment handbook, sexual harassment training, and human resource department.”

The lawsuit comes several weeks after Guns N’ Roses filed its own suit against Benzova, claiming she “improperly registered” her photos of the band with the Copyright Office and has “falsely alleged copyright infringement against various persons and entities.” The band is seeking a declaration that Benzova’s registrations are “invalid” and that she has “no ownership interest in the copyright to the subject photographs and videos.”

Read the full report at RollingStone.com.

(Photo credit: Guns N' Roses)