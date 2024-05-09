Report: MÖTLEY CRÜE Still Hitting Charts For The First Time After More Than 40 Years

Mötley Crüe returned last week with their first new single in years, and fans snapped the tune up in huge sums, reports Forbes. The rock band’s “Dogs Of War” has become a fast hit on a number of Billboard charts, bringing the group back to a number of tallies after a hiatus. The song even helps them hit a ranking that many would assume they’d ruled many times in the past.

“Dogs Of War” debuts at #3 on the latest edition of the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart. Billboard publishes the tally each week to show which tracks in the genre have performed the best, using a methodology that combines sales, streams, and radio airplay. The latest from the Crüe succeeded across all of those metrics, which leads to its lofty starting point.

Believe it or not, but “Dogs Of War” is the first hit for Mötley Crüe on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart. While they may be one of the most recognizable and beloved names in the genre, they’re only just now arriving on this roster.

Mötley Crüe's "Dogs Of War" is out now. The official video for the song, created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, can be viewed below. Also available is behind the scenes footage and an official lyric video.

Mötley Crüe have announced a new live date, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on September 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, May 10. Artist pre-sale on now. Use password MC2024. Learn more here.

On Monday (May 6) in New York City, Mötley Crüe took to the stage for an imitate, secret show at the Bowery Ballroom. They were billed under the name "1981" with a single post to the band's social media channels for fans to find out about the show.

Says Mötley Crüe: "600 Crüeheads got to spend an epic night with us. It’s always fun for us to get back to our roots and play these clubs and you never were we might pop up again. Mötley always makes sure to hold back a few tickets for fans and we surprised fans yesterday with messages in their inbox's a few hours before the show! S.I.N Club / Crueseum members were given pre-sale access a day before Friday’s on sale. Join up now if you haven’t already, its free!"

Watch the band's recap video below: