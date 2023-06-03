Report: RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

Rumors of sexual assault and abuse of power on social media are not always taken seriously, but the accusations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann are now gaining weight according to a report by DW News.

Following the claims by Shelby Lynn that were made public earlier this week, a new investigation by German reporters shows that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests.

Check out the full DW news report below.

This news comes following Lindemann's recently announced dates for his European solo tour. The trek will kick off November 8 in Leipzig, Germany and will wrap up on December 20 in Paris, France.

Tour dates:

November

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12 - Münster, Germany - MCC Halle Münsterland

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Lingen, Germany - EmsLand Hall

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Anniversary Hall

18 - Kassel, Germany - Ice Sports Hall

20 - Trier, Germany - Arena

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Expo Arena

26 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

28 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena

30 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga

December

2 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tondiraba Jaahall

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sports Hall

10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

12 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage

16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena