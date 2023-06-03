Report: RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct
June 3, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Rumors of sexual assault and abuse of power on social media are not always taken seriously, but the accusations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann are now gaining weight according to a report by DW News.
Following the claims by Shelby Lynn that were made public earlier this week, a new investigation by German reporters shows that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests.
Check out the full DW news report below.
This news comes following Lindemann's recently announced dates for his European solo tour. The trek will kick off November 8 in Leipzig, Germany and will wrap up on December 20 in Paris, France.
Tour dates:
November
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12 - Münster, Germany - MCC Halle Münsterland
14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
15 - Lingen, Germany - EmsLand Hall
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Anniversary Hall
18 - Kassel, Germany - Ice Sports Hall
20 - Trier, Germany - Arena
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Expo Arena
26 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
28 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena
30 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga
December
2 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tondiraba Jaahall
3 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Malmö, Sweden - Arena
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sports Hall
10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
12 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage
16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena