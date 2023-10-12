Report: Two Southern California Men Missing Following Aftershock Festival In Sacramento

KCRA is reporting that two men from Riverside County in Southern California disappeared after attending the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, police confirmed with KCRA 3.

The Sacramento Police Department said it received a missing persons report for 24-year-old Jacob Clark and 32-year-old Anthony Acosta.

Advertisement

Clark’s mother, Shannon Jendrock, said she filed the report after not hearing from her son for several days.

Jendrock said Clark drove his black 2003 Ford F-150 with Acosta to Sacramento last week to attend the Aftershock Festival. She talked with him throughout the week, but the last time she was able to contact him was Saturday afternoon. Acosta was also reported missing. Jendrock said Clark has never disappeared before, so this is extremely uncharacteristic of him.

“My biggest fear is that, you know, the worst-case scenario is that I’m going to get a call that he’s at a coroner’s office or something,” Jendrock said. “He was so excited, first kind of adult road trip with a friend type of thing, and to think that it’s turned into this is like my worst nightmare.”

Clark is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen entering southbound Interstate 5 in his F-150 with a license plate of 06073M3.

Sacramento police said officers searched local hospitals to try to find Clark but were unable to locate him. While police said Clark is not considered “at risk” at this time, the case is currently open and actively being investigated. But Jendrock said as each hour goes by without her son, she gets more and more worried.

“To still not have any information is really stressful and scary, and I’m just trying to be positive and hopeful that he’s okay,” Jendrock said.

Aftershock Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents sent KCRA 3 the following statement: “We are in contact with the families and local police regarding any information we have as they investigate these potential missing persons.”

Read more at KCRA.com.