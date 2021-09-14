RESIST & BITE Featuring Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Release "I" Music Video

Resist & Bite, the band featuring guitarist Tommy Skeoch, formerly of Tesla, have released a video for the song "I", which can be found below. The band's lineup is rounded out by former Lynch Mob singer Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, drummer David Parks and bassist Brian Powell.

Resist & Bite's self-titled debut album is out now via Lor Live Records. The band's official Facebook page can be found here.