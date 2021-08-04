RESIST & BITE Featuring Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Share Rehearsal Video
August 4, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Resist & Bite, the band featuring guitarist Tommy Skeoch, formerly of Tesla, have released the rehearsal video below, stating: "Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Nashville Rocknpod Expo 2021 this weekend."
Resist & Bite's lineup is rounded out by former Lynch Mob singer Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, drummer David Parks and bassist Brian Powell.
The band's official Facebook page can be found here.