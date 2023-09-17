Reunited ELEGY Confirms Milan Show For October 2023

Back in April, it was confirmed that Dutch prog metallers Elegy have reunited in the strongest line-up of their career. The band sees the return of founding guitarist Henk van der Laars following decades of absence, alongside vocalist Ian Parry, bassist Martin Helmantel, drummer Dirk Bruinenberg, and new second guitarist Gilbert Pot.

The band has no been confirmed to play The Legend Club in Milan Italy as part of the Loud And Proud Fest 2023 on October 22nd. Ticket information is available here.

Elegy's tour schedule is now as follows:

October

22 - Loud And Proud Fest - Milan, Italy

November

5 - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands

March

21 - Kyttaro - Athens, Greece

22 - Horns Up Festival - Trikala, Greece

Elegy will perform songs from their first three albums - Labyrinth Of Dreams, Supremacy, and Lost - as well as their internationally successful State Of Mind record from 1997, and followed Manifestation Of Fear from 1998, produced by Helloween's Keeper Of The Seven Keys producer Tommy Newton.

Elegy released seven albums and one EP between 1992 and 2002:

Labyrinth of Dreams (1992)

Supremacy (1994)

Lost (1995)

Primal Instinct (EP) (1996)

State of Mind (1997)

Manifestation of Fear (1998)

Forbidden Fruit (2000)

Principles of Pain (2002)

Elegy recently issued the following update:

"Elegy are proud to announce that State Of Mind 2023 Remaster official debut online release is available on 100+ streaming platforms worldwide. Check out the HearNow link below to stream your favourite platform Spotify, Apple, Deezer, iTunes, etc. and thanks again for sharing and supporting out music during the past 25 years."

Originally recorded and released worldwide in 1997 with sales in excess of 150,000 units, Elegy celebrate their reunion after 25 years since the CD release with the official debut digital release of State Of Mind 2023 Remaster. The line-up features:

Vocals - Ian Parry

Guitar - Henk van der Laars

Bass - Martin Helmantel

Drums - Dirk Bruinenberg

Go to the digital platforms here.

Tracklist:

"Equinox (instrumental)

"Visual Vortex"

"Trust"

"Beyond"

"Shadow Dancer"

"Aladdins Cave"

"State of Mind"

"Destiny Calling"

"Resurrection" (instrumental)

"Losers Game"

"Suppression"