REVEAL Collaborate With TIM "RIPPER" OWENS On New Song "Messiah"

Currently working on writing and recording their third album, Spanish power metal band Reveal announce a very special collaboration with renowned vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest/ex-Judas Priest/ex-Iced Earth) on a song called "Messiah".

Tim contributes his powerful vocal style to this metal anthem, performing a duet with Reveal vocalist Rob Lundgren (a well-known YouTube presence with almost 200,000 followers). "Messiah" will appear on Reveal's new album, which is slated for release later this year.

Tim recorded a video discussing his participation on "Messiah" that can be viewed here.

Reveal’s recording and touring lineup is completed by well-known Spanish musicians with extensive experience in the studio and live arena, including his DarkSun bandmates David Figuer (lead guitar), Dani Cabal (drums), and Helena Pinto (keyboards).

Reveal have created videos for eight songs from their two previous albums, Timeline and Overlord, including "Crusaders", "Path Of Sorrows", "300", & "Under Control" and they can be viewed here.