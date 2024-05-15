REVEAL Launch Lyric Video For "Dragon Reborn" Feat. PEAVY WAGNER, MARCOS RODRÍGUEZ

Reveal unveils the lyric video for their single, "Dragon Reborn", taken from their album Still Alive, released last November via Art Gates Records.

This time, the heavy metal act is joined by the incredible talents of Peavy Wagner (Rage) and Marcos Rodriguez (ex-Rage, Induction, Soundchaser).

Originally featured on their November 2023 album release, "Dragon Reborn" has undergone a transformation with the addition of stellar collaborations from Marcos Rodriguez of Induction and Soundchaser, alongside the legendary Peavy Wagner of Rage, the song emerges with newfound vigor and intensity.

The magic of "Dragon Reborn" lies in its intricate layers: synths pulsate with energy, basslines rumble like thunder and the fusion of voices brings forth a rich tapestry of harmonies.

For fans of power metal, "Dragon Reborn" is a must-listen!