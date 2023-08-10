Revisit DISMEMBER's "Skinfather" Music Video
Swedish death metal pioneers, Dismember, recently announced the long overdue physical standalone reissues of their expansive discography. The first batch consisting of the first two albums, Like An Everflowing Stream (1991) and Indecent & Obscene (1993), as well as the Pieces EP (1992) will be released on August 25.
Today, the band reissues the music video for "Skinfather", from Indecent & Obscene. Revisit the video below:
For the reissues, the entire audio has been mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony with the goal to preserve a 'true to the original' sound and contains the more dynamic June '91 master of Like An Ever Flowing Stream on vinyl for the first time. All album layouts were created together with Dismember resulting in a return of the Indecent and Obscene sticker.
Pre-order the physical reissues here, or at the band's official webstore.
Like An Everflowing Stream
Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette
Considered one of the best death metal albums of all time, 1991's Like An Ever Flowing Stream is a timeless masterpiece establishing Stockholm's Dismember as one of the most talented acts of the genre and laid the groundwork for their merciless buzz-saw sound. This new edition features the more dynamic June 1991 master resulting in the best sounding version of this classic ever!
Indecent & Obscene
Available Formats: LP | CD | Cassette
Released in 1993, the second, more refined studio album by Sweden's death metal masters Dismember includes classic tunes like "Skinfather", "Fleshless", and "Dreaming In Red", which are mainstays in the group's live set up until now. CD and LP feature the cult Indecent and Obscene sticker mocking the censorship troubles Dismember faced at that time.
Pieces
Available Formats: MLP | CD
To the very day, this EP - originally released in 1992 - is an epitome of nastily loud, savagely distorted, uncompromising Swedish death metal.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next batch of physical Dismember reissues to be announced soon.
Upcoming live dates:
August
9-12 - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
September
7-9 - Aleksandrów Łódzki, Poland - Summer Dying Loud Festival
October
13 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
May 2024
23-26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest
Dismember are:
Fred Estby (Drums)
David Blomqvist (Guitars)
Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)
Matti Karki (Vocals)
Richard Cabeza (Bass)
(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)