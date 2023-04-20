Revisit DON FELDER And SAMMY HAGAR's Incredible Rendition Of EAGLES Classic "Hotel California"; Video

AXS TV has reissued the video below, in which Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, and Sammy Hagar perform "Hotel California" in Las Vegas. Felder was the lead guitarist for The Eagles from 1974 to 2001.

Sammy Hagar and Bob Weir recently announced the lineup for the eighth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert on Saturday, May 13.

In celebration of the event's return home to the Fillmore in San Francisco for the first time post-Covid, Sammy's brought together a star-studded lineup that's heavy on music icons from The City by the Bay (in alphabetical order): Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Chris Isaak, Vic Johnson, Taj Mahal, Don Was, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson + surprise guests.

Sammy and Bob will reteam to host the event for a third time, in addition to performing. Benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF's Benioff Children's Hospital, Acoustic-4-A-Cure 2023 is set to deliver true once-in-a-lifetime musical moments and collaborative jams that the concert event has become synonymous with.

Tickets on sale via livenation.com.

Sammy Hagar said: "I'm thrilled that we're back for an eighth year and back home at the Fillmore in San Francisco where it all began. Most of all I'm so grateful to my friends and partners who lend their unconditional support year after year. We're able to produce an arena level show at an intimate venue and keep the ticket prices affordable because these incredible artists donate their time and deliver unbelievable performances so all of the profits can go directly to an incredible cause. That's my kind of philanthropy!"

Now in its eighth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has quickly become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations, and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield, whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including Michael Anthony, Billie Joe Armstrong, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Jerry Cantrell, Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Taylor Hawkins, James Hetfield, Vic Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Tommy Lee, Taj Mahal, John Mayer, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Monahan, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Adam Sandler, Joe Satriani, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson have lent their support with truly remarkable performances.

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital creates an environment where children and their families find compassionate care at the forefront of scientific discovery, with more than 150 experts in 50 medical specialties serving patients throughout Northern California and beyond. The hospital admits about 5,000 children each year, including 2,000 babies born in the hospital.

UCSF Medical Center is recognized throughout the world as a leading academic medical center that provides innovative treatments, uses advanced technology, fosters collaboration among clinicians and scientists, and employs a highly compassionate team of doctors, nurses and staff.