REVOCATION Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour With UNEARTH
August 17, 2023, an hour ago
Progressive death metal outfit, Revocation, will join Unearth for a North American co-headlining tour this fall. The journey, which begins on September 29 in Brooklyn, New York, makes its way through nearly two dozen cities, coming to a close on October 20 in Ottawa, Ontario.
Support will be provided by High Command and labelmates, Entheos. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Tour dates:
September
29 - St. Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY
30 - Lovecraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA
October
1 - Frankie's - Toledo, OH
2 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL
3 - Pops - Sauget, IL
4 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN
6 - Conduit - Orlando, FL
7 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL
8 - Respectables - West Palm, FL
9 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
10 - Hangar 18 - Greensboro, NC
11 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA
12 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
13 - Preserving Upstairs - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - The Pit At The L - Horsehead, NE
15 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH
16 - La Source De la Martiner - Quebec City, QC
17 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, ON
18 - The Queen Barrie - Barrie, ON
19 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
20 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
(Photo - Alex Morgan)