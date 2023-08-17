REVOCATION Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour With UNEARTH

Progressive death metal outfit, Revocation, will join Unearth for a North American co-headlining tour this fall. The journey, which begins on September 29 in Brooklyn, New York, makes its way through nearly two dozen cities, coming to a close on October 20 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Support will be provided by High Command and labelmates, Entheos. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

29 - St. Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

30 - Lovecraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

October

1 - Frankie's - Toledo, OH

2 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

3 - Pops - Sauget, IL

4 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

6 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

7 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

8 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

9 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

10 - Hangar 18 - Greensboro, NC

11 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

12 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

13 - Preserving Upstairs - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - The Pit At The L - Horsehead, NE

15 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

16 - La Source De la Martiner - Quebec City, QC

17 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, ON

18 - The Queen Barrie - Barrie, ON

19 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

20 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

(Photo - Alex Morgan)