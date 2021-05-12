REVOCATION – Deathless Vinyl Reissue Now Available Exclusively On Bandcamp

Starting today (May 12), a Bandcamp exclusive version of Revocation's classic album - Deathless (2014) - is available for purchase here for the next 30 days only. Estimated to ship September 2021, the vinyl is transparent royal blue with opaque white and black splatter, and it features a gatefold jacket (semi-gloss), color labels, and poly bag.

Revocation's David Davidson (vocals/guitar) comments: "Deathless was a pivotal record for us in many ways. It was our first release on Metal Blade, our first time working with Zeuss on a full-length record and it marked more of a shift in focus of our style. While we still maintained a solid thrash metal influence, we decided to further embrace the death metal elements of our music and brought them to the forefront of our sound. We've always been a band that likes to take risks, thankfully our fans have been very supportive which has further inspired us to continue down darker and more adventurous paths."

Tracklisting:

Side A

“A Debt Owed To The Grave”

“Deathless”

Side B

“Labyrinth Of Eyes”

“Madness Opus”

“Scorched Earth Policy”

Side C

“The Blackest Reaches”

“The Fix”

“United In Helotry”

Side D

“Apex”

“Witch Trials”

“Sworn To The Black” (Bonus Track)