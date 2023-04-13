REVOCATION Frontman DAVE DAVIDSON Breaks His Wrist On Stage

Revocation vocalist / guitarist Dave Davidson has provided details of an unfortunate injury he suffered during a concert earlier this month. His statement reads:

"As many of you have noticed, I haven’t been playing guitar the past few nights on tour. I took a gnarly fall while performing on stage in Cincinnati when I tripped over a cable. I fell backwards and instinctively threw my wrist back to break my fall, but unfortunately I broke my wrist in the process. I could tell something was wrong as soon as I stood up but I ended up finishing the set and was hoping it was just a sprain. Got checked out the next day and the x ray showed I did in fact break my wrist, doctor said I won’t be able to play for the next 6-8 weeks which is a total bummer but I’ve decided to soldier on, pull a Hetfield and finish the rest of the tour on vocals. Come out to the rest of the dates and dust off your air guitars, I could use a hand with the solos."

Remaining Revocation tour dates:

April

14 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

15 - Palladium - Worchester, MA

16 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

18 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

22 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

(Band photo - Alex Morgan)