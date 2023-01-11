REVOCATION Release New Music Video For "Godforsaken"

Progressive death metal outfit, Revocation, have released a new music video for the song "Godforsaken", off the band's current album, Netherheaven. The video was directed by David Brodsky and Allie Woest of My Good Eye (mgenyc.com).

"Heavy metal heathens rejoice! Today we premiere our new music video for 'Godforsaken', which was once again filmed by the dynamic duo of directors, David Brodsky and Allie Woest. We'll be playing this one live for the next few months on our upcoming world tour, get ready to do some calisthenics in the pit for this banger!" comments guitarist and vocalist David Davidson.

The band is kicking off 2023 with a headline tour taking them through Europe and the UK featuring special guests Goatwhore, Alluvial, and Creeping Death. The tour starts next weekm on January 19 in Wiesbaden, Germany and wraps up in Hannover, Germany on February 18.

(Photo - Alex Morgan)