REVOCATION's DAVE DAVIDSON Shows His Battle-Ridden Warriors In New Episode Of "Thrashed"; Video
September 21, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Jackson Guitars recently launched the new video series, Thrashed. Watch the latest episode below.
A message states: "In this episode of Thrashed, Dave Davidson of Revocation takes you through all his battle-ridden Warriors. Check out Dave’s signature Warriors here."
Previous episodes of Thrashed, featuring Scott Ian of Anthrax, and Rob Cavestany of Death Angel, can be viewed below: