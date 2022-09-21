REVOCATION's DAVE DAVIDSON Shows His Battle-Ridden Warriors In New Episode Of "Thrashed"; Video

September 21, 2022, 26 minutes ago

Jackson Guitars recently launched the new video series, Thrashed. Watch the latest episode below.

A message states: "In this episode of Thrashed, Dave Davidson of Revocation takes you through all his battle-ridden Warriors. Check out Dave’s signature Warriors here."

Previous episodes of Thrashed, featuring Scott Ian of Anthrax, and Rob Cavestany of Death Angel, can be viewed below:



