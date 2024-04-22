REX BROWN Talks PANTERA Rig, Indelible Memories, The Enduring ABBOTT Spirit - "There's A Lot Of Memories In This Band That Are Hard To Put Down"; Video

Sweetwater has shared the video below, along with the following introduction...

"In no uncertain terms, Pantera will be forever regarded as one of metal’s most electrifying seminal forces, innovating and remapping the genre with an unrivalled blend of style, substance, sound, and power (that some may even describe as vulgar). Cowboys From Hell emblazoned the band onto the tapestry of pivotal metal moments, leading to a five-album run over the next decade that influenced countless artists and engineers.

"Recently, 2022 saw bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo unite with close friends and longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante to do right by the dearly missed Abbott brothers and bring Pantera’s unrelenting sonic forces to the masses to be enjoyed as all metal ought to be: live.

"Sweetwater’s metal maestro, Nick Bowcott, catches up with bass tech Bobby Landgraf and Pantera bassist, Rex Brown — the man the late, great Dimebag referred to as “the pit boss.” Nick and Rex talk all things tour rigs, Rex’s basses, the Abbott brothers, hocky tape, “Floods,” angels, timeless memories, and much, much more."

(Photo courtesy of Epiphone)