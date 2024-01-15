RFK Media Signs Former MCA Recording Artist COLD SWEAT – New Album, Unburied Alive, Due In March

Ron Keel’s RFK Media label has signed former MCA artist Cold Sweat, with plans to release Unburied Alive on March 29th in conjunction with the band’s appearance at the 2024 M3 Festival on May 5th.

The foundation of this album consists of four unreleased studio tracks from the early '90s, which showcase the band (Marc Ferrari & Erik Gamans, guitar – Chris McLernon, bass – Anthony White, drums – and Roy Cathey, vocals) delivering powerful heavy melodic rock at its finest. Unburied Alive also features vintage concert cuts from their 1990 appearance at the Super Rock Festival in Mannheim, Germany supporting Whitesnake, Aerosmith, Dio and Poison, plus recent modern-era live recordings from their triumphant reunion at the 2020 Monsters Of Rock Cruise pre-party.

Ferrari founded Cold Sweat after departing the band Keel in 1989. The band released their acclaimed cult classic Break Out on MCA Records and toured the US and Europe before falling victim to the changing musical landscape of the '90s. This collection of recordings proves that the music has stood the test of time, and the men behind that music plan to drive that point home when they hit the stage May 5th in Columbia, Maryland at this year’s M3 Festival, on the bill with Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Y&T and Stryper.

“We [RFK Media] heard these unreleased studio tracks and realized immediately, we have to get this music out there,” explains RFK chief Ron Keel. “Then we found out there were unreleased live tracks, not just from the 2020 reunion but from the 1990 festival appearance in Germany. It was like an uppercut to the jaw, a right cross and a body blow in quick succession, and we’re ready to deliver the knockout punch with this very special Cold Sweat release.”

Marc Ferrari (guitarist – Cold Sweat, Keel, Medicine Wheel) says: “Since the initial Cold Sweat reunion of 2020, we’ve been hearing loud and clear from the fans out there that they want

to hear anything that has been previously unreleased. We all felt that the time was now to make these available. It's been said that doing something after a long time is kinda like 'riding a bike.' If that's the case, then Cold Sweat won the Tour De France of Rock n Roll! Some of us hadn't even seen each other in 29 years. We had one rehearsal and went on to do two incredible shows as part of the 2020 Monsters of Rock Cruise. It felt amazing to be on the stage and all the pieces fell back into place immediately.”

Roy Cathey (lead vocalist – Cold Sweat, The Fifth, Steel City) says: “These songs are truly a snapshot in time. With our upcoming M3 performance it seemed the perfect time to release these to the public. Hearing this stuff brings the memories flooding back. The entire Cold Sweat experience was literally me living out my dreams. I will forever cherish the moments we share together, both back in the day and what we’re getting ready to do at M3.”

Chris McLernon (bassist – Cold Sweat, Saigon Kick, Kinell) says: “Digging into your musical past is like rummaging through your closet. What you thought was cool and fashionable then could make you wince and cringe now. No worries here. Unearthing these Cold Sweat recordings fits fine, like a pair of jeans you forgot you had. It’s very satisfying to hear these 1991 demos paired with our 2020 live show. They match the past and present deftly. Above all, Cold Sweat could always deliver as a band. These tracks prove that, despite a 30 year hiatus. Still a perfect fit.”

Unburied Alive artwork and tracklisting:

"Rain Down"

"Claim To Fame"

"Long Gone"

"Out On My Own"

"Let’s Make Love Tonight" (Live 2020)

"Long Way Down" (Live 2020)

"Four On The Floor" (Live 2020)

"Lovestruck" (Live 2020)

"Cryin’ Shame" (Live 2020)

"Killing Floor" (Live 2020)

"Mannheim Medley" (Live 1990) – "I Just Wanna Make Love To You" / "Cryin’ Shame" / "Killing Floor"

For further details, visit Cold Sweat on Facebook.