RHAPSODY OF FIRE Announce Challenge The Wind European tour With Support On Select Dates From FREEDOM CALL, THE UNITY, SECRET SPHERE, XENERIS
July 23, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Symphonic melodic metal overlords, Rhapsody Of Fire, have announced a European tour in support of their new studio album, Challenge The Wind, available via AFM Records.
The trek, which features support of select dates from Freedom Call, The Unity, Secret Sphere and Xeneris, launches on October 25 in Toulouse, France, and concludes on November 25 in Munich, Germany. Dates are listed below, for tickets visit rhapsodyoffire.com/tour/.
Dates:
October
25 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France
26 - La Rayonne - Villeurbanne, France
27 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
29 - Le Camji - Niort, France
November
1 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain
2 - Salamandra - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
3 - Sala Totem Aretoa - Villava, Spain
5 - Turock - Essen, Germany
6 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany
7 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden
8 - Surr Arena - Göteborg, Sweden
9 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
10 - Centralteatern - Gävle, Sweden
11 - Vulkan Oslo - Oslo, Norway
12 - Folken - Stavanger, Norway
14 - Gimle - Roskilde, Denmark
15 - DVG Club - Kortrijk, Belgium
16 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands
17 - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, Netherlands
18 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland
20 - Studio im. Budki Suflera - Lublin, Poland
21 - Randal Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia
22 - Masters of Rock Cafe - Zlín, Czech Republic
23 - Collosseum Club - Košice, Slovakia
24 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
25 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
(Photo - Massimo Battista)