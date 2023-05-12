RHAPSODY OF FIRE Release New Single "Kreel's Magic Staff"; Lyric Video

Following their latest studio album, Glory For Salvation (November 2021, AFM Records), symphonic power metal masters, Rhapsody Of Fire, return with a brand new song. "Kreel's Magic Staff", a colossal, epic anthem with the precision and musical magic Rhapsody Of Fire are known and loved for, is now streaming along a new lyric video below.

The band comments: "Dear fans and friends, we are releasing the first single that will be contained in our next and third studio album of our Nephilim Empire Saga. A lot of work has been done by every single band member, aiming to set the bar even higher. 'Kreel's Magic Staff' represents the beginning of an orchestral sonic journey, that will take you right in our fantasy world once again."

Rhapsody Of Fire are one of the most popular metal acts in Europe, who have raised the bar for their genre. They are the indisputable founders of epic symphonic metal, combining Hollywood-like sound landscapes and heavy power metal. The numbers are telling its own tale - with a huge, worldwide fanbase and 2 million sold records to date, Rhapsody Of Fire owns its throne in the first league of metal.

Rhapsody Of Fire are currently touring North America and Canada, with an extensive live schedule in Europe to hopefully follow soon and in support off the band's next, exciting chapter of the Nephilim Empire Saga. Find dates and ticket links here.

Rhapsody Of Fire lineup:

Giacomo Voli (vocals)

Alex Staropoli (keyboards)

Roby De Micheli (guitars)

Alessandro Sala (bass)

Paolo Marchesich (drums)

(Photo - Emanuelephotography)