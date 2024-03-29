RHAPSODY OF FIRE Share “A Brand New Hope” Lyric Video

Symphonic power metal masters, Rhapsody Of Fire, return with Challenge The Wind - the third part of their Nephilim saga - to be released on May 31 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here. New track and lyric video for the colossal single "A Brave New Hope" is available below.

Alex Staropoli states: "‘A Brave New Hope’ is probably the most catchy song of the album, featuring a lot of vocal harmonies and a very cool guitar solo. The lyrics of the chorus will bring you right deep in the storytelling."

Ask any power metal fan and they will remark about how in 30 years, Rhapsody Of Fire not only shaped a genre but developed as a band and created a legacy as the undisputed kings of symphonic power metal.

Challenge The Wind will mark Rhapsody Of Fire's most fast-paced rager to date, as the composer and keybordist Staropoli recently revealed: “Compared to all previous Rhapsody Of Fire releases, the current album consists exclusively of up-tempo numbers, not a single ballad in sight. None of our other records have featured as much pure, unadulterated metal as Challenge The Wind!”

Having built their standing upon classics like Legendary Tales (1997), Symphony Of Enchanted Lands (1998) or Dawn Of Victory (2000), Rhapsody Of Fire once again show what they do best: epic orchestral arrangements, grandiose choirs, fast and melodic guitars and a gripping story, that ties this opus of symphonic-power-finesse together. For the final touch, Rhapsody Of Fire once again turned to one of the metal scene's most acclaimed sound engineer, Orden Ogan's Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann.

Tracklisting:

"Challenge The Wind"

"Whispers Of Doom"

"The Bloody Pariah"

"Vanquished By Shadows"

"Kreel’s Magic Staff"

"Diamond Claws"

"Black Wizard"

"A Brave New Hope"

"Holy Downfall"

"Mastered By The Dark"

"A Brave New Hope" lyric video:

"Challenge The Wind" video:

(Photo - Massimo Battista)