RHAPSODY OF FIRE To Release I'll Be Your Hero EP In June; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Rhapsody Of Fire are gearing up to release a new EP, I'll Be Your Hero, on June 4th via AFM Records. The band has issued the following statement:

"We are incredibly excited to announce the release of a brand new Rhapsody Of Fire EP entitled I'll Be Your Hero. The EP will include many unreleased tracks including a brand new single from our upcoming studio album, Glory For Salvation, a re-recording of 'Where Dragons Fly', two live performances recorded during The Eighth Mountain Tour, and three different language adaptations of the ballad 'The Wind, The Rain And The Moon'.

I'll Be Your Hero is a magnificent and powerful song that we can't wait to share with all our fans. Pre-order your copy now here.

Tracklist:

"I’ll Be Your Hero" (Single Version)

"Where Dragons Fly" (Re-recording)

"Rain Of Fury" (Live)

"The Courage To Forgive" (Live)

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Sin Un Adios"

"Senza Un Addio"

"La Force De Me Battre"

Cover artwork by Alex Charleux