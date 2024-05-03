RHAPSODY OF FIRE Unleash "Diamond Claws" Single And Music Video

May 31 will see symphonic melodic metal overlords, Rhapsody Of Fire, release their new studio epos, Challenge The Wind, via AFM Records. A new music video for their latest single, "Diamond Claws" (now available here), is premiering today.

Watch the band's new clip below, and pre-order the album here.

For more than thirty years, Rhapsody Of Fire have been able to rely on one thing: there’s nothing half-hearted about this band. The Italian masters of their craft can look back at an impressive catalogue of 14 studio albums, three EPs and two live recordings to date, all marked by lots of heart and soul, passion and a virtually inexhaustible wealth of ideas. Since 1993, mastermind and founder Alex Staropoli has been hailed as the creator of the film score metal genre and his band as one of the most charismatic acts worldwide. In addition, Staropoli has enlisted a highly creative first-rate guitarist in Roby De Micheli, who joined the fold in 2011, contributing lots of gritty metal riffs and virtuoso solos to contrast the band’s symphonic orchestral style.

Challenge The Wind will mark Rhapsody Of Fire's most fast-paced rager to date, as the composer and keybordist Staropoli recently revealed: “Compared to all previous Rhapsody Of Fire releases, the current album consists exclusively of up-tempo numbers, not a single ballad in sight. None of our other records have featured as much pure, unadulterated metal as Challenge The Wind!”

Challenge The Wind was produced by Alex Staropoli and mixed by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan), who is responsible for the homogeneous sound of the ten songs’ elaborate arrangements. As all of the band's first single releases prove, one can be sure: Rhapsody Of Fire’s fast-paced adventure is set to continue with undiminished intensity!

Tracklisting:

"Challenge The Wind"

"Whispers Of Doom"

"The Bloody Pariah"

"Vanquished By Shadows"

"Kreel’s Magic Staff"

"Diamond Claws"

"Black Wizard"

"A Brave New Hope"

"Holy Downfall"

"Mastered By The Dark"

"A Brave New Hope" lyric video:

"Challenge The Wind" video:

(Photo - Massimo Battista)