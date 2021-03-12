Rhino Launches March Metal Madness Tournament; Which Band Will Take The Crown?

Rhino Records recently launched the March Metal Madness Tournament where metal bands, classic and modern, are pitted against one another and fans vote to decide the winner. Every Wednesday, fans can cast their vote for which bands should advance in their Metal Madness tournament. Head here to view the bracket and to find information on how to cast a vote.

Currently in Round 2 – the left side of the bracket contains Van Halen vs. Skid Row and Mastodon vs. Slipknot. The right side of the bracket pits Alice Cooper vs. Pantera and Dio vs. Metallica.

On the left bracket in the first round, Van Halen defeated Faster Pussycat while Skid Row took down Ratt. Mastodon prevailed over Avenged Sevenfold and Slipknot bested Killswitch Engage.

On the right side of the bracket in Round 1, Alice Cooper pulled the upset over Black Sabbath and Pantera nailed down Sepultura. Dio beat Deep Purple and Metallica thrashed over Led Zeppelin.

Every Monday in March, Rhino is posting a classic album in its entirety on YouTube. March 1 highlighted Black Sabbath’s Heaven And Hell and March 8 contained Sepultura’s Roots.

Rest of the schedule below:

March 15 – Deep Purple’s Machine Head

March 22 – Pantera’s Vulgar Display Of Power

March 29 – Faith No More’s Who Cares A Lot

Rhino has also cultivated a playlist dubbed the “Greatest Metal & Rock Songs Of All Time”. Check it out here.