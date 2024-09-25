Rhino’s Rocktober 2024 Includes Titles From TWISTED SISTER, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, IOMMI, MINISTRY, WHITSNAKE, And More

Rhino’s Rocktober returns with 43 exclusive, limited-edition vinyl releases. Kicking off October 4, new titles will be released each Friday. Rocktober 2024 features releases by iconic Warner Music artists such as Black Sabbath, Devo, INXS, Ministry, Ramones, Type-O Negative, and many more.

All releases will be available exclusively at select brick-and-mortar retail stores while supplies last.

Available October 4:

Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath

1LP on 180-gram black vinyl

Bush - Golden State

1LP on Translucent Tan vinyl

Deep Purple - Machine Head

1LP on Black vinyl

Devo - Freedom Of Choice

1LP on 180-gram Black vinyl

The Doobie Brothers - Toulouse Street

1LP on Clear vinyl

The Doobie Brothers - What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits

1LP on Clear vinyl

The English Beat - Wha’ppen

1LP on Gold vinyl

Fleetwood Mac - Heroes Are Hard to Find (50th Anniversary)

1LP on Clear with Black and Bone Splatter vinyl

Foreigner - Head Games

1LP on Translucent Light Blue vinyl

INXS - X

1LP on Translucent Red vinyl

INXS - Full Moon, Dirty Hearts

1LP on Milky Clear vinyl

IOMMI - The 1996 Dep Sessions (with Glenn Hughes)

1LP on Translucent Black Ice vinyl

Jenny Lewis - The Voyager (10th Anniversary Edition)

1LP on Sea Blue Vinyl

Ministry - The Land Of Rape And Honey (Deluxe Edition)

2LP on 180-gram Black vinyl

Ministry - Twitch (Deluxe Edition)

2LP on 180-gram Black vinyl

The Monkees - Headquarters

2LP on 140-gram Black vinyl

Montrose - Paper Money (50th Anniversary)

1LP on Ultra Clear vinyl

Morphine - Cure For Pain

1LP on 140-gram Black vinyl

Stevie Nicks - In Your Dreams

2LP on Translucent Forest Green vinyl

The Stooges - The Stooges (John Cale Mix)

1LP on Ruby Red vinyl

Stone Temple Pilots - No.4

1LP on Black/White Splatter Vinyl

Stone Temple Pilots - Shangri-LA-DEE-DA

1LP on Neon Yellow w/ Orange Splatter vinyl

Third Eye Blind - Blue

2LP on Clear with Blue Splatter vinyl

Twisted Sister - Stay Hungry (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

2LP on Translucent Red Vinyl

Type O Negative - Slow Deep And Hard

2LP on 140-gram Green and Black Marble vinyl

Type O Negative - October Rust

1LP on 140-gram Green and Black Marble vinyl

Wilco - Summerteeth

2LP on Opaque Electric Blue

Ron Wood - I’ve Got My Own Album To Do

1LP on Olive Green vinyl

Whitesnake - Northwinds

1LP on Black Ice vinyl

Whitesnake - White Snake

1LP on Translucent Tan vinyl

Available October 18:

Ramones - Animal Boy

1LP on Black vinyl

Ramones - Pleasant Dreams

1LP on Black vinyl

Velvet Underground - Alternate Version

1LP on Ultra Clear vinyl

Available October 25 :

The Cars - Door to Door

1LP on Translucent Grape vinyl

Foghat - Foghat Live

1LP on Transparent Orange vinyl

Foreigner - Double Vision

1LP on 140-gram Translucent Grape vinyl

Iron Butterfly - Fillmore East 1968

1LP on Black vinyl

Porno For Pyros - Pyrotechnics: Porno For Pyros’ Latest & Greatest

1LP Clear with Orange Splatter vinyl

YES - YesSingles 2

1LP on Blue and White Splatter vinyl