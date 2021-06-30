RIAN Streaming New Song "We Belong"

Swedish melodic rock combo, Rian, will release their sophomore album, Twenty-Three, on July 16 via Frontiers Music Srl. Stream the song "We Belong" below, and pre-order/save Twenty-Three here.

"Music is all about creating feelings. On this album we wanted to give credit to the desperate feeling we got listening to music when we were much too young to understand it," says vocalist/guitarist Richard Andermyr.

Twenty-Three took shape under the direction of producer Daniel Flores (Find Me, The Murder Of My Sweet) with these new songs being written during 2018-2020. They are based on melodies and lyrics written by vocalist/guitarist Richard Andermyr. The initial ideas from Richard were crafted into songs that the band arranged together, first with Richard and drummer Jan Johansson and later on with the full band.

Rian released their debut album Out Of The Darkness in July 2017, which was well received by fans and melodic rock media alike. The band made its live debut during 2018, which began the process of the band becoming more and more of a live unit. Add the amazing lead guitars of Tobias Jakobsson into the mix with the band and you have the cocktail that makes up the Rian 2.0 sound.

"We are really pleased to sign with Frontiers Music Srl. Since our first contact, the label has been nothing but helpful. We feel right at home with the support we’ve received so far and look forward to using this relationship to enable us to provide our fans with a steady supply of quality music for the years to come. Our sound can, in the easiest way, be explained as a modern version of classic melodic rock music, the way it was produced in the second half of the 80’s. The sound is American, but the melodies and chord progressions have very strong Swedish roots. Influences such as Bon Jovi, Dokken, Europe, Queensryche, Survivor, and Winger can be heard in the sound. Also, more modern vibes the likes of Alter Bridge have a presence in our music,” explains Richard Andermyr.

Tracklisting:

"Stop"

"In The Dark"

"Where Do We Run"

"Twenty-Three"

"For Your Heart"

"We Belong"

"My Ocean"

"Body And Soul"

"The Passenger"

"Stranger To Me"

"Your Beauty"

"We Belong":

"In The Dark" video:

"Stop" video:

Lineup:

Richard Andermyr: Vocals / Guitar

Jan Johansson: Drums

Jonas Melin: Bass

Tobias Jakobsson: Lead Guitar