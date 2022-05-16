RICHARD FORTUS - Talking Tone With The GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist; Video

Armed with his pair of trusty signature Gretsch Falcons, Richard Fortus can be found dishing out classic Guns N‘ Roses licks on stages across the globe. Sweetwater‘s Mitch Gallagher was happy to have Richard in the studio once again for a quick catch-up on his current endeavours, what it was like working during the pandemic, and, of course, a listen to his burly, screaming axes in action. Check it out below:

Fortus previously swung by Sweetwater to showcase his two signature Gretsch Falcons, a hard-rocking take on this exceptional center-block semi-hollowbody designed to meet his playing needs on stages worldwide. Watch the video below.

Available in both Bigsby tremolo and stoptail options, these studio- and stage-ready 6-strings start with the tried-and-true tonewood combo of laminated maple, maple, and ebony for the body, neck, and fingerboard, respectively, with a chambered spruce center block to cut back onstage feedback.

This collaboration also resulted in a pair of custom-wound Filter'Tron humbuckers, ensuring the Fortus Signature Falcon pumps out plenty of shimmer and clarity with some welcome growl that works in practically every setting.

(Note: Links to more details on the guitars can be found in the video description below.)