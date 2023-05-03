RICHIE FAULKNER Says It's Important That ELEGANT WEAPONS Sound Different Than JUDAS PRIEST, Otherwise There's No Point; Video

Elegant Weapons is the new band featuring Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams.

Faulkner is featured in a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for MyGlobalMind, in which he talks about how he has always wanted to be in a band with dynamic and collaborative writing; whether with Priest of Elegant Weapons, why Elegant Weapons’ debut full-length, Horns For A Halo, had to sound different than Priest; how he lives for playing live and the albums facilitates his goal; and their upcoming tour. He also reveals that Priest have a few working titles for the new album, and discusses the level of dedication they have put into this next album, the tour, and says the performances have to be better than what was done prior.

Elegant Weapons’ debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), will be dropping May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

Elegant Weapons will soon be hitting the road in Europe, beginning in June and running through July, which will include performances with Pantera, festival appearances, and also headlining their own shows. Tickets to the shows can be purchased here.

“We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can’t wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage.”

Tour dates:

June

12 - Czech Republic - O2 Arena (With Pantera)

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti (With Pantera)

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas (With Pantera)

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics (With Pantera)

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Murcia, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Club

28 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live Festival

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

30 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse Festival

(Photo - Matt Owent)