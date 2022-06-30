RICHIE KOTZEN Confirms Dates For 2022 Solo Tour Of America

Guitarist / vocalist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs / Smith/Kotzen) will embark upon a solo tour of The United States this summer. His routing is as listed:

August

3 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

4 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

5 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

6 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

7 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

10 - The Canyon at The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

11 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

12 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

13 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

14 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

16 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

17 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

20 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

21 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

24 - Barnato - Omaha, NE

25 - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Milwaukee, WI

26 - Art Theater - Hobart, IN

27 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

28 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

30 - The Ready Room - St Louis, MO

31 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September

3 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

6 - The Iridium - New York, NY

7 - The Iridium - New York, NY

8 - The Iridium - New York, NY

9 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

10 - The Met - Pawtucket, RI

13 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk, CT

15 - Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

16 - Bull Run Restaurant - Shirley, MA

17 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

18 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

20 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

21 - State Theatre - Falls Church, VA

22 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

24 - Lucille's Music Hall - Destin, FL

VIP Experience Packages are available now at this location.

(Photo - Larry Dimarzio)