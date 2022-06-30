RICHIE KOTZEN Confirms Dates For 2022 Solo Tour Of America
June 30, 2022, an hour ago
Guitarist / vocalist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs / Smith/Kotzen) will embark upon a solo tour of The United States this summer. His routing is as listed:
August
3 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA
4 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA
5 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA
6 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA
7 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA
10 - The Canyon at The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA
11 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA
12 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA
13 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA
14 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV
16 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
17 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN
20 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH
21 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL
24 - Barnato - Omaha, NE
25 - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Milwaukee, WI
26 - Art Theater - Hobart, IN
27 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
28 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN
30 - The Ready Room - St Louis, MO
31 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
September
3 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA
6 - The Iridium - New York, NY
7 - The Iridium - New York, NY
8 - The Iridium - New York, NY
9 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH
10 - The Met - Pawtucket, RI
13 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk, CT
15 - Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA
16 - Bull Run Restaurant - Shirley, MA
17 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ
18 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA
20 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD
21 - State Theatre - Falls Church, VA
22 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
24 - Lucille's Music Hall - Destin, FL
VIP Experience Packages are available now at this location.
(Photo - Larry Dimarzio)