RICHIE KOTZEN Joins BUCKCHERRY On Stage For "Crazy Bitch", Fan-Filmed Video

On September 25th, guitarist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) joined Buckcherry on stage at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA for an extended version of their hit song, "Crazy Bitch". Fan-filmed video has since surfaced online:

Buckcherry's next show is September 28th in Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The Grammy nominated "Crazy Bitch" first appeared on Buckcherry's 2006 album, 15. Check out the original video, which has been viewed over 58 million times on YouTube..