RICHIE KOTZEN Premiers "Nomad" Music Video

Richie Kotzen has premiered the official video for “Nomad”, the title track of his new solo studio album, out now via BMG. The album is available digitally, on CD and sky-blue vinyl and can be ordered here.

The video see Kotzen bathed in the Californian sunshine as he performs the song in the same hills above Los Angeles where the album cover was shot.

“I’m very happy to have arrived at a place where we can share the single ’Nomad’ with a visual to go along with it,” says Kotzen. “I originally wrote and recorded this song some time after releasing my album 50 For 50 and I always knew it was something that deserved special attention against the kind of music I’m know for releasing in more recent years.

"It was sort of driving me a bit nuts having this tune in the back burner for so many years and not having the right platform to release it. Now here we are not only putting it out with a video but also as the title of my latest album so I suppose it was held up for good reason.

"Being primarily known as a rock and sometimes jazz fusion guitarist I found myself taking a different direction on the solo. I really did not want to find myself soloing over standard chord changes which seem so fitting for a song with this type of singable chorus. By introducing an entirely different set of changes for the solo I was able to stretch out in ways that I normally could not by playing over the typical or expected progression.

"As a guitar player I feel like I am really connecting by turning off the distortion pedal and soloing with a more pure clean tone. For my taste I feel like this song is the ‘guitar moment’ of my new album and I’m excited to share this new video/single with you all.”

While Nomad has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as “Nihilist,” “This Is A Test” and the title track “Nomad,” showcases not only Kotzen’s musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with Nomad Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

Nomad features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen’s multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On Nomad, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It’s all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

Tracklisting:

"Cheap Shots"

"These Doors"**

"Insomnia"

"Nomad"*

"Escape"

"On The Table"

"This Is A Test"

"Nihilist"

* Dan Potruch plays drums on “Nomad”

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on “These Doors”

"This Is A Test" video:

"Cheap Shots" lyric video:

"On The Table" lyric video:

"Cheap Shots" video:

"Insomnia" video:

"Nihilist" lyric video:

US fall tour:

October

10 - Iridium - New York, NY

11 - Iridium - New York, NY

12 - Iridium - New York, NY

15 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - The Suffolk Theater - Riverhead, NY

22 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

23 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

24 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

November

1 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's exclusive interview with Richie Kotzen, visit this location.