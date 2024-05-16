RICHIE KOTZEN Premiers Official Music Video For New Single "Cheap Shots"; US Tour Dates Announced

Richie Kotzen announces US tour dates in the fall. His 2024 US solo tour kicks off on September 13 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, taking him across the country throughout September and October, ending on November 2 in Dallas, TX at the Granada Theater.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing Cheap Shots live with my band,” says Richie. “We’ve got a long string of dates kicking off in Montclair California this weekend with our Los Angeles area show on Saturday at the Canyon in Agoura. From there I go off to Europe for all of June and a bit of July. Following those dates, I’m going to be doing an extensive USA run starting this September and by then my new studio album will be released so this is turning out to be a very active year for me.”

Full tour dates are below. Tickets and VIP package links here.

Tour dates:

May

17 - The Canyon Montclair - Montclair, CA

18 - The Canyon Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

June

4 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany (supporting Extreme)

5 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

6 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

9 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

11 - Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

12 - TurbinenHalle - Oberhausen, Germany (supporting Extreme)

13 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

14 - Forum - Vaureal, France

16 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain (supporting Extreme)

17 - La Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, Spain

22 - Crossroad - La Rochelle, France

24 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

25 - Gross Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany (supporting Extreme)

26 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany

28 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

29 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

30 - C-Club - Olomouc, Czech Republic

July

1 - Colosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

4 - Durer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Metal Park Festival - Vicenza, Italy

7 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Limelight - Belfast, Northern Ireland

11 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

13 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

September

13 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

14 - Whisky a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

19 - Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) - Roseville, CA

20 - Tower Theatre - Fresno, CA

21 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

25 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - HQ Live Denver - Denver, CO

27 - Barnato - Omaha, NE

28 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

30 - City Winery St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

October

2 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

4 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

5 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

7 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

9 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

10 - Iridium - New York,, NY

11 - Iridium - New York, NY

12 - Iridium - New York, NY

15 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - The Suffolk Theater - Riverhead, NY

22 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

23 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

24 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

November

1 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Kotzen has premiered the official video for his hard driving new single, “Cheap Shots”. The video was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Jeff Wolfe and, like the single, pulls no punches and delivers knockout hooks throughout. “Cheap Shots” is part of his full-length solo album to be released later in the year.

“The video was directed by my good friend Jeff Wolfe who had a visual concept after hearing the song,” explains Kotzen. “In addition to being a talented director he is also an accomplished actor and stuntman, so he had the eye for brining those boxing scenes together. Although the song isn’t about boxing per se,” Kotzen continues, “I thought it was a good visual to go along with the idea of someone constantly taking what we may call ‘cheap shots’ in order to bring you down.”

Stream/download the track here, watch a lyric video below: