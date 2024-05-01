RICHIE KOTZEN Releases New Single "Cheap Shots"; Lyric Video

Fresh from a 95-date world tour and album release with The Winery Dogs in 2023, Richie Kotzen returns with a brand new single and lyric video called “Cheap Shots”, released today (May 1). A gloriously powerful slice of guitar-driven and hard-riffin’ heavy rock, with Kotzen’s passionate vocals calling out haters and people who take advantage of others, it pulls no punches and delivers knockout hooks throughout.

“I really never know how, when or where inspiration will strike for a song idea,” explains Kotzen. “I never try to force anything because I know ultimately at some point in time life will hand you a situation and for a guy like myself that is the perfect spark. I’m not someone that likes to outwardly go at it with someone if I feel I was wronged but I certainly use my creative outlet as a song writer to exercise that stuff out of me so I never find myself carrying around resentment or bad vibes.

“So if someone does you wrong, multiple times, then we’re done here. You’re your own worst enemy. I’ve tried to help and now I’m a target? Nope… No thanks… I’m off the bus. My attitude is ‘Get it out! Throw it in the trash where it belongs.’ Move on and forget ‘em! That is really where the song is coming from.”

The single, which will be a part of a full-length album to be released later in the year, came together very quickly in March 2024 after a trip back to Kotzen’s hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

“It has been quite a while since I have released new solo music and I feel very fulfilled to have come to a place where I’ve got new music I believe in,” continues Kotzen. “Although I find myself writing all the time not always do I feel compelled to share the work. When the story for ‘Cheap Shots’ came to me I knew I had the perfect lead track to follow up where I left off from my previous record.”

“Of course I’m thrilled to be able to say I’ve got a new song for you but I’m equally overjoyed to announce the upcoming live dates. In fact, the timing is perfect as we embark on an extensive European tour in June which will end in the UK on July 13th at London’s Islington Assembly Hall. And these dates will most likely spill into a North American Fall tour as well.”

Stream/download the track here, watch the lyric video below:

Ahead of Richie Kotzen’s European tour he plays two warm up shows in Southern California in mid-May. Full tour dates are below. Tickets and VIP package links here.

Tour dates:

May

17 - The Canyon Montclair - Montclair, CA

18 - The Canyon Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

June

4 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany (supporting Extreme)

5 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

6 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

9 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

11 - Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

12 - TurbinenHalle - Oberhausen, Germany (supporting Extreme)

13 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

14 - Forum - Vaureal, France

16 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain (supporting Extreme)

17 - La Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, Spain

22 - Crossroad - La Rochelle, France

24 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

25 - Gross Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany (supporting Extreme)

26 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany

28 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

29 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

30 - C-Club - Olomouc, Czech Republic

July

1 - Colosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

4 - Durer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Metal Park Festival - Vicenza, Italy

7 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Limelight - Belfast, Northern Ireland

11 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

13 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

(Photo - Travis Shinn)