RICHIE KOTZEN Releases "These Doors" Music Video

Richie Kotzen has premiered the official video for “These Doors”, from his new solo studio album, Nomad, out now via BMG. The album is available digitally, on CD and sky-blue vinyl and can be ordered here.

In the following Behind The Scenes Of Nomad clip, Kotzen explores the track "These Doors".

While Nomad has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as “Nihilist,” “This Is A Test” and the title track “Nomad,” showcases not only Kotzen’s musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with Nomad Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

Nomad features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen’s multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On Nomad, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It’s all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

Tracklisting:

"Cheap Shots"

"These Doors"**

"Insomnia"

"Nomad"*

"Escape"

"On The Table"

"This Is A Test"

"Nihilist"

* Dan Potruch plays drums on “Nomad”

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on “These Doors”

Remaining dates on Richie Kotzen's US fall tour:

October

24 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

November

1 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's exclusive interview with Richie Kotzen, visit this location.